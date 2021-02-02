GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $278,420.12 and approximately $1,227.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00823958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.90 or 0.04656669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

