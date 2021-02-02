Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.31. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,981 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

