Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMHIU)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.51. 43,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 31,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

About Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

