Gossip Coin Price Hits $0.0010 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $32,494.81 and $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.