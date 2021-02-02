Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.