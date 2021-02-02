Grand Fortune High Grade Limited (GFHG.L) (LON:GFHG) Trading 36.4% Higher

Grand Fortune High Grade Limited (GFHG.L) (LON:GFHG)’s share price traded up 36.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 26,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 13,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £4 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.41.

Grand Fortune High Grade Limited (GFHG.L) Company Profile (LON:GFHG)

Grand Fortune High Grade Limited develops and operates financial training courses in China. The company was formerly known as New Horizons Ultra Limited and changed its name to Grand Fortune High Grade Limited in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Fortune High Grade Limited (GFHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Fortune High Grade Limited (GFHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.