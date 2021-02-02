Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 68,467 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,467 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.22% of Hexcel worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 11,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,189. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

