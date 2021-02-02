Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $31,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.01. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

