Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 8,885 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $4,912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 15,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,091. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

