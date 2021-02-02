Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Blackbaud worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

BLKB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

