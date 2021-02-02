Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after buying an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,025. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.39 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.24 and a 200 day moving average of $557.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

