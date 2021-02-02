Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 20,075 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 42,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 411,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,525,654. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.