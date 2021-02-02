Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.72. 127,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

