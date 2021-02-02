Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 153,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,143. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

