Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.36 on Tuesday, reaching $274.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,648. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

