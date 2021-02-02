Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.