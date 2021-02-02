Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 395.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

