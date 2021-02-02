Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.