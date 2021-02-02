Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FLIR Systems worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,767. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

