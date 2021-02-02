Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

