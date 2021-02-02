Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 60,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.