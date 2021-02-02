Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 9,697 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,223. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

