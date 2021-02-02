Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

WY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 85,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,260. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

