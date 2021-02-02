Graphic Packaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

