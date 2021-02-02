GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $89,923.53 and approximately $480.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,167,830 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

