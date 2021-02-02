Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) fell 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 5,614,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,628,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.