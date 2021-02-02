Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 468,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. 73,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

