Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,318. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.