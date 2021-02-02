Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,619. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.