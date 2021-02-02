Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $120.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

