Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 661.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 299,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.