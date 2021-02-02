Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

