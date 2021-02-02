Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 2.30% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSML traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $70.39.

