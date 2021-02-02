Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Insider Gervaise Heddle Buys 500,000 Shares

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).
LON:GGP opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Tuesday. Greatland Gold plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £921.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L)
