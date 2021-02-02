Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Insider Gervaise Heddle Buys 500,000 Shares

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

LON:GGP opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Tuesday. Greatland Gold plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £921.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Get Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) alerts:

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.