Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.25. 439,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 700,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 48.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

