Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.25. 439,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 700,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 48.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.