Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 24,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

