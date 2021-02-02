Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.87

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.