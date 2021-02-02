GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $8,090.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,788,111 coins and its circulating supply is 412,135,079 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

