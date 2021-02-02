Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 96,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

