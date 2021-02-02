GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Update

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,720,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 53,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSX traded down $13.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. 411,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,107,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -224.94 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.