Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of GGM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 59,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,054. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

