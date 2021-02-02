Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of GGM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 59,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,054. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
