Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GPM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 146,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.