Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 339,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

