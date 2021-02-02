Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 55,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

