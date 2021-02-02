Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA) Shares Up 5%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) (CVE:GYA) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$1.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Marudi Gold project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

