GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

