Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) Given a C$1.93 Price Target at Colliers Securities

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) has been assigned a C$1.93 price target by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

CVE:HTL remained flat at $C$1.40 on Tuesday. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

In other Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

