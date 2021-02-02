Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) Shares Gap Up to $21.39

Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $22.27. Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 7,323,069 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.09 ($1.24).

Get Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £889.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.