Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) Shares Gap Up to $21.39

Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $22.27. Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 7,323,069 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.09 ($1.24).

The company has a market cap of £889.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95.

Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

