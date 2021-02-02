Handshake Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $42.72 million and $1.36 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.97 or 0.04229236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00421967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01211040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00504196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00425884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 352,512,173 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

