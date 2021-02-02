Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 456 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.